Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 9:46PM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.