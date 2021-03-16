Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 3:04PM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches with the highest totals south of Highway 50. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute, including strong cross winds
on Highway 50. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
