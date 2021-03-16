Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 3:04PM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches with the highest totals south of Highway 50. Winds

gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute, including strong cross winds

on Highway 50. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.