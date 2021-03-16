Winter Weather Advisory issued March 16 at 10:38AM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
with the highest totals south of Highway 50. Winds gusting as
high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning commute, including strong cross winds on
Highway 50. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.