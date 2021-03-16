Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 9:46PM MDT until March 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6
inches, with the greatest accumulations near the New Mexico
border.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet
Mountain Valley, and Upper Huerfano River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.