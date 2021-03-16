Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 9:46PM MDT until March 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6

inches, with the greatest accumulations near the New Mexico

border.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet

Mountain Valley, and Upper Huerfano River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.