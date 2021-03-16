Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 9:46PM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Western Las Animas County.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.