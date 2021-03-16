Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 4:41AM MDT until March 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 17

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain

Valley, and Upper Huerfano River Basin.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.