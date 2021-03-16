Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 4:41AM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Las Animas County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.