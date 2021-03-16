Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 3:04PM MDT until March 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

17 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet

Mountain Valley, and Upper Huerfano River Basin.

* WHEN…Through 9 AM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel

will be hazardous over La Veta Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.