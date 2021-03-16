Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 3:04PM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Western Las Animas County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,

especially on Interstate 25. Strong winds could cause tree

damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.