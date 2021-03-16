Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 10:38AM MDT until March 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17

inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet

Mountain Valley, and Upper Huerfano River Basin.

* WHEN…From noon today to 9 AM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel will be

hazardous over La Veta Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.