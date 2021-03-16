Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 10:38AM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…western Las Animas County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute, especially on
Interstate 25. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.