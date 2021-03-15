Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 9:36PM MDT until March 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Western and
Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
