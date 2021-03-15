Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 9:36PM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Bent, and Prowers Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.