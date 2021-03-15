Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 9:36PM MDT until March 17 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain
Valley, and Upper Huerfano River Basin.
* WHEN…From noon Tuesday to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
