Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 9:36PM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Las Animas County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
