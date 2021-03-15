Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 9:36PM MDT until March 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to

10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Las Animas County.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.