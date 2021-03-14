Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 6:03PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Occasional snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to

2 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, southern and eastern Fremont

county including Canon City.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.