Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 6:03PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Occasional snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* Additional information…Snowfall accumulations in southern El
Paso County will vary considerably. Areas just immediately
north and west of town may see several more inches of snow as
compared to far southeastern El Paso County.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.