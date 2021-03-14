Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 6:03PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Occasional snow and blowing snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to an inch. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* Additional information…Snowfall accumulations in southern El

Paso County will vary considerably. Areas just immediately

north and west of town may see several more inches of snow as

compared to far southeastern El Paso County.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.