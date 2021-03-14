Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 4:27AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northern
Fremont County and the Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.