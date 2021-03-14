Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 4:27AM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 13
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.