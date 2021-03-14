Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 4:27AM MDT until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

* Additional information…Snowfall accumulations in southern El

Paso County will vary considerably. Areas just immediately north

and west of town may see several more inches of snow than far

southeastern El Paso County.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.