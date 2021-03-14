Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 1:52PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.