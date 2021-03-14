Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 1:52PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous, especially east of Colorado

Springs along highway 94 where strong winds may cause localized

white out conditions at times. Blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility.

* Additional information…Snowfall accumulations in southern El

Paso County will vary considerably. Areas just immediately

north and west of town may see several more inches of snow as

compared to far southeastern El Paso County.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.