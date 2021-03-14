Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 12:32PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…The Wet Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains,

and Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slick and snowpacked roads with hazardous

travel conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.