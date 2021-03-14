Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 12:06PM MDT until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.