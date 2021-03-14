Winter Storm Warning issued March 14 at 12:06PM MDT until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, southern and eastern Fremont county
including Canon City.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.