Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 12:28AM MST until March 13 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE…The lower elevations of Huerfano and western Las Animas

Counties.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.