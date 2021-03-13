Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 9:40PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northern

Fremont County and the Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.