Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 9:40PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16

inches with locally higher amounts possible on the east slopes.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.