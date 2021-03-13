Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 9:40PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches, heaviest near the mountains.
* WHERE…Fremont County and the Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.