Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 4:08AM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation early this morning then snow.
Snow will be heavy at times this morning and early afternoon.
The snow may let up later this afternoon and early evening and
then will increase once again as winds pick up from the north.
Total accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher
amounts in and around Monument. Winds will gusts to 20 to 30
mph from the north later this evening into tonight and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph tomorrow.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Once the snow begins, difficult to
impossible/dangerous travel conditions are expected. Locally icy
roadways will be possible this morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.