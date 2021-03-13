Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 4:08AM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation early this morning then snow.

Snow will be heavy at times this morning and early afternoon.

The snow may let up later this afternoon and early evening and

then will increase once again as winds pick up from the north.

Total accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally higher

amounts in and around Monument. Winds will gusts to 20 to 30

mph from the north later this evening into tonight and

increasing to 25 to 35 mph tomorrow.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Once the snow begins, difficult to

impossible/dangerous travel conditions are expected. Locally icy

roadways will be possible this morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.