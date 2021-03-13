Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 4:08AM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches with locally 2 feet possible northeast slopes. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller county and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST early this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.