Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 4:08AM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
12 inches.
* WHERE…Central and Eastern Fremont County, and the Wet
Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST early this morning to midnight MDT Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* Additional information…Snowfall rates across Fremont county
will like vary considerably with 3 to 6 inches possible across
eastern Fremont county but much heavier amounts of close to a
foot possible across western sections.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.