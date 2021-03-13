Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 4:08AM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 11

inches. The heaviest snow will fall later this morning and early

afternoon and will let up late this afternoon. Additional snow

may occur later tonight through Sunday as winds become northerly

and become gusty at 20 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST early this morning to midnight MDT Sunday

night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* Additional information…Overall snowfall accumulations in

southern El Paso county will vary considerably. Areas just

immediately north and west of town may see close to a foot of

snow while areas across far southeastern El Paso county will see

less snow. It should be noted that confidence has increased that

ALL areas of southern El Paso county will likely see

accumulating snowfall.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.