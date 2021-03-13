Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:57PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* Additional information…Snowfall accumulations in southern El
Paso County will vary considerably. Areas just immediately
north and west of town may several more inches of snow than far
southeastern El Paso County will see less snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.