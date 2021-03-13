Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:57PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 10
inches.
* WHERE…Fremont County and the Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts across Fremont County will
likely vary considerably, with 2 to 5 inches possible across
eastern Fremont County, but much heavier amounts will be
possible across western sections.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.