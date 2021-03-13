Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:28AM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Freezing drizzle accumulations
have already been measured to be one quarter of an inch in
northern El Paso County. Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches
are expected to begin later this afternoon lasting through the
rest of the Winter Storm Warning. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extremely slick roads have been observed and are
expected as the night progresses. Once the snow begins,
difficult to impossible/dangerous travel conditions are
expected.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.