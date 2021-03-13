Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:28AM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Freezing drizzle accumulations

have already been measured to be one quarter of an inch in

northern El Paso County. Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches

are expected to begin later this afternoon lasting through the

rest of the Winter Storm Warning. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Extremely slick roads have been observed and are

expected as the night progresses. Once the snow begins,

difficult to impossible/dangerous travel conditions are

expected.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.