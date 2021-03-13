Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:28AM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 16
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The northern Sangre De Cristo mountains, northern
Fremont county and the Wet mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST early this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Saturday
afternoon and night with lighter amounts continuing through
Sunday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.