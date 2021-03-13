Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:28AM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 11

inches with ice accumulations of a light glaze possible early

Saturday morning before the heavier snow spreads in. The

heaviest snow will fall near the mountains.

* WHERE…Central and Eastern Fremont County, and the Wet Mountain

Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST early this morning to midnight MDT Sunday

night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* Additional information…Snowfall rates across Fremont county

will like vary considerably with 3 to 6 inches possible across

eastern Fremont county but much heavier amounts of close to a

foot possible across western sections.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

