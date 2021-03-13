Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:04PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches

with locally higher amounts possible on the east slopes. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller county and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.