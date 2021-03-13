Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:04PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches

with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Saturday

afternoon and night with lighter amounts continuing through

Sunday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.