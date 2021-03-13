Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:04PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 12

inches.

* WHERE…Fremont County and the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts across Fremont County will

likely vary considerably, with 3 to 6 inches possible across

eastern Fremont County, but much heavier amounts of close to a

foot will be possible across western sections.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.