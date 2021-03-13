Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 7:30 pm
Published 12:04 pm

Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:04PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 12
inches.

* WHERE…Fremont County and the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts across Fremont County will
likely vary considerably, with 3 to 6 inches possible across
eastern Fremont County, but much heavier amounts of close to a
foot will be possible across western sections.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content