Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:04PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 12
inches.
* WHERE…Fremont County and the Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall amounts across Fremont County will
likely vary considerably, with 3 to 6 inches possible across
eastern Fremont County, but much heavier amounts of close to a
foot will be possible across western sections.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.