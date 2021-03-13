Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 12:04PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches.
Winds gusting 30 to 35 mph tonight.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* Additional information…Snowfall accumulations in southern El
Paso county will vary considerably. Areas just immediately north
and west of town may see close to a foot of snow while areas
across far southeastern El Paso county will see less snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.