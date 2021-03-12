Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 10:53PM MST until March 13 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE…The lower elevations of Huerfano and western Las Animas
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments