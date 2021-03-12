Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 4:26AM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches with locally

30 inch amounts possible. highest amounts on northeast facing

slopes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The Pikes Peak region above 7500 feet.

* WHEN…From 11 PM MST this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.