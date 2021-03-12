Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 4:26AM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches with local 2 foot amounts possible. The heaviest snowfall

rates are expected to occur during the predawn hours Sunday.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. CDOT has

stated that I-25 through the GAP project may be closed depending

on the severity of the storm. It is also possible that this

winter storm warning may be upgraded to a blizzard warning.

Please monitor the CDOT web site for road closures or dial 511.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.