Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 4:26AM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches with local 2 foot amounts possible. The heaviest snowfall
rates are expected to occur during the predawn hours Sunday.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. CDOT has
stated that I-25 through the GAP project may be closed depending
on the severity of the storm. It is also possible that this
winter storm warning may be upgraded to a blizzard warning.
Please monitor the CDOT web site for road closures or dial 511.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
