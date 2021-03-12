Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:58PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

CCA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo mountains, northern Fremont county

and the Wet mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Saturday

afternoon and night with lighter amounts continuing through

Sunday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.