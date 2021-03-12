Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:58PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
CCA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 18
inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible
early Saturday morning on elevated cold surfaces. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Road
closures will be possible, especially late Saturday night and
Sunday. It is possible that an upgrade to a Blizzard warning may
be needed.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.