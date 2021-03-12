Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:58PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

CCA

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 18

inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible

early Saturday morning on elevated cold surfaces. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Road

closures will be possible, especially late Saturday night and

Sunday. It is possible that an upgrade to a Blizzard warning may

be needed.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.