Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:12PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20
with locally up to 2 feet possible. Ice accumulations of a light
glaze possible early Saturday morning. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller county and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.