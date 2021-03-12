Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:12PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 11 inches with highest amounts across
northern and western portions of the city of Colorado Springs.
Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulations possible on cold
elevated surfaces early Saturday morning. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* Additional information…Snowfall rates in southern El Paso
county will like vary considerably. Areas just immediately north
and west of town may see close to a foot of snow while areas
across far southeastern El Paso county may see little to no
snowfall. The heaviest snow in El Paso county will likely occur
Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments