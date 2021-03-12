Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:12PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 11 inches with highest amounts across

northern and western portions of the city of Colorado Springs.

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulations possible on cold

elevated surfaces early Saturday morning. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* Additional information…Snowfall rates in southern El Paso

county will like vary considerably. Areas just immediately north

and west of town may see close to a foot of snow while areas

across far southeastern El Paso county may see little to no

snowfall. The heaviest snow in El Paso county will likely occur

Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.