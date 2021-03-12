Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 12:21PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches with local accumulations of up to 2 feet possible. The

heaviest snowfall rates are expected to occur Saturday Night.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Road

closures will be possible. It is possible that winter storm

warnings may need to be upgraded to a blizzard warning Saturday

night into Sunday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.